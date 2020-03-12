Malta Bans All Visits To Old People’s Homes And Residences For People With Disabilities Barring Exceptional Cases

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta has just banned all visits to residents of old people’s homes and homes of people with disabilities as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Visits will only be allowed in exceptional cases, for residents whose health deteriorates to a “serious condition”.

Family Minister Michael Falzon and Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing Silvio Parnis confirmed that this new restriction applies to public, private and Church-owned old people’s homes alike, as well as San Vincenz De Paul.

“People will only be allowed to visit in exceptional cases, and this upon recommendation by the nursing officer, the doctor or the head of the home,” their statement reads. “This choice will be made depending on the resident’s condition; if their condition is serious, it could justify an exceptional visit.”

“Moreover, before they enter, all visitors will be monitored just as they currently are. We ask you all to understand that we must take all necessary measures to safeguard elderly and vulnerable people. This decision, just as all other decisions the government is taking during this period, is being taken for our own good and the good of our loved ones.”

