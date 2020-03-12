Malta Bans All Prison Visits For A Week In Latest Coronavirus Precaution

Malta’s prison won’t accept any visitors for the next seven days as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“We are taking this step so the virus doesn’t spread around the prison, which is an enclosed space where hundreds of people are concentrated,” Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said. “We are taking this measure in the interest of the security of prisoners and prison workers.”

“After precautionary steps were taken in recent days, this measure brings into play the first phase of a plan that the prison has drafted in recent weeks with regards the challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19. The prison management will also avoid any unnecessary movements to and from the facility.”

“Similar measures are being taken at detention centres and this decision will be revised next week.”

This is the latest in a line of precautionary methods adopted by the government since Malta confirmed its first case of the virus last Saturday. Schools have been closed, flights to five European countries have been suspended, mass activities have been banned and old people’s homes and residences for people with disabilities are no longer accepting visitors.