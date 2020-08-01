Malta Band Club Association Advises Members Against Participating In Religious Processions

Għaqda Każini tal-Banda, Malta’s association for band clubs, has issued a statement advising its members against participating in religious processions.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that band marches are no longer permitted to take place, and mass events are limited to one person for every four square metres.

The full list of measures for mass events was published by the Superintendent of Public Health yesterday, which brings about added restrictions to event organisers.

Nonetheless, Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna confirmed that religious processions will still be taking place, although attendees are limited to 100 people – including band club attendees.

“In light of the 100 person limitation, the Executive of Għaqda Każini tal-Banda feels that this isn’t a real solution, especially in villages where there are two band clubs,” the Association said in a statement.

“We ask our members to refrain from attending processions under these health limitations. This is being done not only in the public’s best interest, but also because our association believes that with these new limitations, religious processions shouldn’t take place either.”

The association concluded by advising band clubs to ensure that their meeting places are kept in accordance with the directives put forward by the Malta Tourism Authority.

