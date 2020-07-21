Malta ‘At The Forefront’ To Ensure Rule Of Law Linked To EU Funds

Malta was “at the forefront” in pushing forward a proposal to link the disbursement of EU funds to member states’ respect for the rule of law, Prime Minister Robert Abela said.

“There was a heated debate during negotiations on whether to link member states’ access to EU funds to their respect of the rule of law and Malta was at the forefront in pushing these ideas forward,” Abela told a press conference.

“Not only weren’t we afraid of the rule of law being a criterion but we were on the forefront to ensure it should be a main criterion.”

“Some say Malta has a bad reputation but I disagree; during the negotiations, we showed that we are able to convince [member states] that we are a stable and successful country which is ready to implement reforms where needs be.”

The proposal to link EU funds to the rule of law has been included in the European Council’s final agreement, although it reportedly faced strong resistance from Hungary and Poland.