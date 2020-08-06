د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta ‘At Risk’ Of Being Removed From UK’s Safe Travel List

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Malta is reportedly “at risk” of being removed from the UK’s green safe travel list following a serious rise in local COVID-19 cases.

This means that Malta would be placed on the UK’s ‘red list’ – countries that British citizens should avoid travelling to. The news comes from an analysis undertaken by The Telegraph, which said that a decision by the British government could come imminently.

Besides Malta, Belgium would also be removed from the list. This comes just days after Ireland removed Malta from its own safe travel list.

Malta’s rate of COVID-19 transmission has trebled over the past few weeks, going from 0.2 to 26.5 cases per 100,000 last month.

This places the island above Sweden and Portugal, two other countries that have already been removed from the UK’s safe list.

The British media went on to report that if the UK banned Malta from its safe travel list, Malta would be “brought to its knees”.

What do you think of this development?

READ NEXT: Malta’s Medical Union Kicks Off Industrial Action After Government’s Refusal To Ban Mass Events

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK