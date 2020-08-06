Malta ‘At Risk’ Of Being Removed From UK’s Safe Travel List

Malta is reportedly “at risk” of being removed from the UK’s green safe travel list following a serious rise in local COVID-19 cases.

This means that Malta would be placed on the UK’s ‘red list’ – countries that British citizens should avoid travelling to. The news comes from an analysis undertaken by The Telegraph, which said that a decision by the British government could come imminently.

Besides Malta, Belgium would also be removed from the list. This comes just days after Ireland removed Malta from its own safe travel list.

Malta’s rate of COVID-19 transmission has trebled over the past few weeks, going from 0.2 to 26.5 cases per 100,000 last month.

This places the island above Sweden and Portugal, two other countries that have already been removed from the UK’s safe list.

The British media went on to report that if the UK banned Malta from its safe travel list, Malta would be “brought to its knees”.

What do you think of this development?