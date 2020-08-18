Malta Arrival Becomes Rome Airport’s First COVID-19 Patient

The first passenger to test positive for COVID-19 at Rome’s Fiumicino airport is a young man returning from a holiday in Malta.

The young man from Pescara was returning via a RyanAir flight when he tested positive.

Lazio’s health authorities took to Facebook to announce the news.

Mandatory tests are being carried out in Italian airports specifically for passengers arriving from Croatia, Greece, Spain and Malta in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

According to Italian health authorities, the young man has been placed in solitary confinement and the process of contact tracing has started.

The Malta arrival is the first of a group of six travellers who tested positive for COVID-19 since Fiumicino introduced its rapid testing procedure two days ago.

Other arrivals who tested positive flew from various airports in Spain and Greece.

Malta currently has 607 active COVID-19 cases excluding migrants.

