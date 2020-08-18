د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Arrival Becomes Rome Airport’s First COVID-19 Patient

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The first passenger to test positive for COVID-19 at Rome’s Fiumicino airport is a young man returning from a holiday in Malta.

The young man from Pescara was returning via a RyanAir flight when he tested positive.

Lazio’s health authorities took to Facebook to announce the news.

Mandatory tests are being carried out in Italian airports specifically for passengers arriving from Croatia, Greece, Spain and Malta in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

According to Italian health authorities, the young man has been placed in solitary confinement and the process of contact tracing has started.

The Malta arrival is the first of a group of six travellers who tested positive for COVID-19 since Fiumicino introduced its rapid testing procedure two days ago.

Other arrivals who tested positive flew from various airports in Spain and Greece.

Malta currently has 607 active COVID-19 cases excluding migrants.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: Education Minister Owen Bonnici Just Announced Important MATSEC Details... From His Personal Facebook Page

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK