د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Archbishop Takes Pete Buttigieg’s Husband To Task Over Maltese-American’s Abortion Stance

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

However, Malta’s Archbishop Charles Scicluna is looking beyond the patriotic aspect of Buttigieg’s candidacy and has flagged a particular policy… his endorsement of late-term abortions. On Twitter, Scicluna retweeted a post by Buttigieg’s husband Chasten Buttigieg which requested funds for Pete’s campaign because he wants to see a future where every child is accepted as they are and has the support to grow into the person they’re meant to be.

Malta could (kind of) have one of its own sitting in the White House next year, with Maltese-American Pete Buttigieg currently riding high in the Democratic primaries.

Scicluna was not letting it slide.

Right. And a future where every unborn child is accepted and is recognized with his/her right to live and grow into the person they’re meant to be,” he responded.

Malta has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world, with the practice completely illegal under all circumstances including in cases of rape and if the mother’s life is at risk. All political parties are in favour of retaining this ban and the topic remains extremely taboo, although a couple of pressure groups have recently formed to campaign for its partial introduction.

READ NEXT: 79-Year-Old Fgura Man Grievously Injured By 82-Year-Old Driver In Birgu

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK