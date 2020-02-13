Malta’s Archbishop Takes Pete Buttigieg’s Husband To Task Over Maltese-American’s Abortion Stance

However, Malta’s Archbishop Charles Scicluna is looking beyond the patriotic aspect of Buttigieg’s candidacy and has flagged a particular policy… his endorsement of late-term abortions. On Twitter, Scicluna retweeted a post by Buttigieg’s husband Chasten Buttigieg which requested funds for Pete’s campaign because he wants to see a future where every child is accepted as they are and has the support to grow into the person they’re meant to be.

Right. And a future where every unborn child is accepted and is recognized with his/her right to live and grow into the person they’re meant to be. https://t.co/KINmBdxPIb

Malta could (kind of) have one of its own sitting in the White House next year, with Maltese-American Pete Buttigieg currently riding high in the Democratic primaries.

Scicluna was not letting it slide.

Malta has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world, with the practice completely illegal under all circumstances including in cases of rape and if the mother’s life is at risk. All political parties are in favour of retaining this ban and the topic remains extremely taboo, although a couple of pressure groups have recently formed to campaign for its partial introduction.