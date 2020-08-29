Malta Allocated 330,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Protect Vulnerable People And Frontliners

Fearne took to Twitter to announce that Malta will become one of the first countries to protect its vulnerable population as well as frontliners.

Malta has been allocated a total of 330,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine once it has been developed, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed.

“In the event of the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, Malta has already been allocated 330,000 doses,” he said.

“This means being one of the first countries to protect the vulnerable and frontliners.”

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, along with Oxford University, is expected to hit the market as early as 3rd November as it enters phase three of its trials.

The human trials that are currently underway also seem to be successful with the first volunteer speaking out positively on the vaccine. This has encouraged people to take part in these trials also.

“We are starting to manufacture this vaccine right now – and we have to have it ready to be used by the time we have the results,” said CEO of AstraZeneca to BBC reporters.

Malta forms part of Europe’s Inclusive Vaccines Alliance which means that the country will be amongst the first in Europe to secure vaccine doses once available.

Fearne also noted that Malta will secure more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be made available for the rest of the population.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below