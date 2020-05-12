Malta Airport Working On A Plan To ‘Strike The Right Balance Between Public Health And Economic Health’

د . إAEDSRر . س

Preparations are underway at Malta International Airport for the eventual re-opening of passenger flights. 

As an airport, we need to be fully prepared to resume operations when we are given the green light by the authorities and to do our bit in kick-starting the local economy. We also need to ensure that public health and safety are not compromised in the process; Malta International Airport is, in fact, working on a plan that seeks to strike the right balance between public health and economic health,” a spokesperson from MIA said.

“We would also like to join our peers in calling on European States to work on coordinating and aligning the conditions that can lead to the lifting of the restrictions that are currently in place with regard to air travel,” they continued.

Meanwhile, Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola led a proposal that called for the reopening of the EU’s internal borders for tourism before the start of the summer season.

Whilst fronting the her EU party’s proposal, she denounced reports of opening of borders through travel corridors.

The EU Commission is expected to make an announcement on the topic tomorrow.

Ryanair is making preparations of its own ahead of the tourist season. The low-cost airline giant announced the restoration of 40% of its flight schedule as of July with several measures like mandatory face masks and temperature checks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Do you think flights should resume? 

