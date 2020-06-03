د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Airport Arrivals Will Only Need To Declare They Spent Four Weeks In A ‘Safe’ Country

Passengers arriving from the 19 countries allowed to fly to Malta will only need to declare they spend four weeks in one of the safe corridor countries in order to enter, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed today.

In her last COVID-19 press conference, Lovin Malta asked how  Maltese authorities will prove arrivals are not border-hopping to a ‘safe corridor country’ to reach Malta and therefore avoid two weeks of mandatory quarantine.

On 1st June, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the airport will open as of 1st July for direct flights between 19 countries or regions, which are Iceland, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Israel, Latvia, Norway, Switzerland, Estonia, Denmark, Hungary, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, Czechia, Ireland, and Finland.

Some of these countries, such as Iceland, don’t have direct flights to Malta and others, like Denmark, have announced that their airport will be closed for most tourists, including from Malta, for a few more months. 

Passengers arriving from countries not on this list will have to undergo two weeks of mandatory quarantine.

The Malta Tourism Authority said that more countries will be added to the list “in due course.”

