Malta Adds Two Major French Cities To Its Amber Flight List

Malta has added Paris and Marseille to its ‘amber list’ for travellers, effective as of tomorrow.

Passengers who travel to Malta from airports in these two French cities will be asked to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test performed no longer than 72 hours before arrival in Malta.

Travellers who fail to produce such a test may be submitted to testing in Malta and will be subject to quarantine if found positive, with accommodation costs covered by the Malta Tourism Authority.

Besides Paris and Marseille, Malta’s ‘amber list’ currently also includes the Spanish cities of Madrid, Barcelona and Girona, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Tunisia.

Comments
