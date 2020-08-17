Malta Adds ‘Amber List’ Of Countries Who Will Need COVID-19 Test Before Arriving In Malta

Malta is set to introduce an amber list of countries who will have to produce a negative COVID-19 test before arriving into the country.

The government will also introduce an amber-list which will include countries that will be considered as potentially high-risk for travel. This will be applicable from Friday.

They will need to produce a negative test before arriving in Malta. The full list of countries will be published later today.

Fearne insisted that the government has worked tirelessly to ensure social distancing and the early identification of cases.

In a list of measures, Malta’s nightclubs, discos, and bars will be closed from Wednesday. A 15-person limit will also be introduced.

Malta’s active cases are now at 537, but that is only because figures no longer include migrants who disembarked in Malta and had already tested positive for COVID-19. There were 63 new patients and 11 recoveries announced yesterday.

Do you agree with the decision? Comment below