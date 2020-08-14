Malta Added To UK’s Quarantine List, Travellers Required To Self-Isolate For Two Weeks
Malta has been added to UK’s quarantine list as the island records over 500 active cases of COVID-19 cases.
Travellers returning from Malta to the UK will have to self-isolate for two weeks, according to the UK government.
The measure will come into effect at 4am on Saturday.
“We’re announcing that there will now be a quarantine brought in for a number of other locations including France, Holland and some others,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
Yesterday, Malta announced 55 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number of single-day cases since the pandemic arrived on our shores.
Malta has had travel restrictions imposed on it by several countries including Slovenia, the Netherlands and now the UK.