Malta Added To UK’s Quarantine List, Travellers Required To Self-Isolate For Two Weeks

Malta has been added to UK’s quarantine list as the island records over 500 active cases of COVID-19 cases.

Travellers returning from Malta to the UK will have to self-isolate for two weeks, according to the UK government.

The measure will come into effect at 4am on Saturday.

“We’re announcing that there will now be a quarantine brought in for a number of other locations including France, Holland and some others,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Yesterday, Malta announced 55 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number of single-day cases since the pandemic arrived on our shores.

Malta has had travel restrictions imposed on it by several countries including Slovenia, the Netherlands and now the UK.

