Major Shortcomings In MCAST’s Engineering Courses Sees Chamber File Judicial Protest

Malta’s Chamber of Engineers has launched a judicial protest against MCAST over major shortcomings in engineering courses offered at the educational institute.

“MCAST has been publishing courses in engineering which breach a previous agreement which was entered into between the Engineering Profession Board and MCAST,” the Chamber said.

Two courses, a BE in Electronics and Control Engineering and a BE in Mechanical Engineering, are being flagged by the chamber.

They say that the courses were being advertised despite MCAST graduates who get these degrees are not being considered by the Engineering Profession Board as being eligible for the warrant to practice the profession.

“A review process is currently ongoing wherein external consultants have been appointed by the Board to review MCAST’s proposal on bridging studies which should supposedly ensure that the quality of these graduates is brought up to standard as stipulated in the Engineering Profession Act,” the Chamber said.

While MCAST has rectified the advertising issue, the Chamber said that they are yet to receive satisfactory reply as to any remedies proposed by MCAST over the shortcomings.

“In view of the uncertainty surrounding the eligibility of such graduates from the above- mentioned courses, the Chamber is contesting the fact that the publication of such courses is irresponsible and misleading to the general public.”

“In the MCAST Prospectus 2020/2021, the College mentions the role of ‘engineer’ as career prospects in relation to courses that are not considered to be eligible or have anything to do with an engineering warrant,” the Chamber explained.

The Chamber has informed MCAST of its positions through numerous letters.

The issue at MCAST has been raised by other engineering unions, like the Malta Association for Professional Engineers (MAPE).

