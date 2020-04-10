Major Maltese Real Estate Firm CEO Expects Property Prices To Drop But Cannot Predict By How Much

Property prices in Malta are likely to drop as a result of the COVID-19 crisis but it is still too early to predict how much the market will be impacted, CEO of RE/MAX Malta Kevin Buttigieg has said.

Asked on Lovin Malta’s talk show #CovidCalls whether he expects property prices to drop, Buttigieg responded:

“I’m sure there will be an adjustment in prices but if I say they’ll go down by 10, 15, 20%, I’d be a liar because I have to assess the situation and see what will happen after Covid.”

“No one since World War II has experienced something that has impacted the whole world so we don’t know how it will play out in Malta.”

“There’s some uncertainty, I believe we’ll have some reductions and I believe some people will think ‘I’m renting 6-7 properties, maybe I should rent two of them so I’ll reduce my risk and have some money in the bank’. This whole thing is going to change a lot of the way people think.”