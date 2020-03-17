Major Maltese Entrepreneur Warns Of Mass Unemployment Unless Government Seriously Funds Businesses

Left: Ian De Cesare (Photo: Eden Leisure Group), Right: Economy Minister Silvio Schembri

Malta will witness “mass unemployment” unless the government uses its reserves to rescue struggling businesses, renowned entrepreneur Ian De Cesare has warned.

“If [Economy Minister] Silvio Schembri thinks that ‘businesses in difficulty’ means shareholders need to suck it up and carry on with zero revenue and 100% expenses, he would think further than his nose and consider mass unemployment when these companies cannot continue to afford paying salaries while closed for business,” De Cesare, whose business interests include the Eden Leisure Group, said on Facebook.

“This is our second month with mass cancellations and reduction in revenue, now down to zero. This crisis is untenable, we are all linked together, we are all hurting together. If his government takes this attitude, we will reluctantly jump for cover and look after our own interests.”