Major Doubts On Johann Cremona’s Testimony After State Witness Reveals They Met Three Times With Yorgen Fenech To Talk About Caruana Galizia Murder

State witness Melvin Theuma has rubbished Johann Cremona’s claims under oath that he never spoke to Yorgen Fenech about the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Speaking in the public inquiry into the murder, Theuma confirmed that Cremona, Fenech, and himself met three times to discuss the murder. Cremona is a business partner with Fenech and was a confidante of Theuma. The meetings happened after the murder took place.

“Of course, he knew about the murder. Let me say something that I’ve never let out so far. We had three meetings, once at Portomaso and twice at Zebbug.”

“They tried to calm me down, and we spoke about the murder,” Theuma said.

On Monday, Cremona downplayed his relationship with Fenech, insisting that they only spoke about professional matters.

“I have never spoken to Fenech about this case,” Cremona told the court.

He would later have to alter his statement when he revealed that Fenech had actually sent him a message naming Tony’ Il-Biglee’ Chetcuti as a middleman between former minister Chris Cardona and the Degiorgio brothers, along with a photo of Cardona and Chetcuti together.

He made no mention of the three secret meetings between the men.

Cremona has been linked to the case for a long time. However, he insists he only played a bit part and would only act as an ear for Theuma.

He did confirm that he was the one to set up Theuma’s meeting with former OPM Security Offical Kenneth Camilleri and was present for two other meetings between them.

Cremona also revealed that a “panicked” former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri called him up trying to contact Fenech, two months before the businessman’s arrest in connection with the assassination.

