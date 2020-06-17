د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Major Doubts On Johann Cremona’s Testimony After State Witness Reveals They Met Three Times With Yorgen Fenech To Talk About Caruana Galizia Murder

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

State witness Melvin Theuma has rubbished Johann Cremona’s claims under oath that he never spoke to Yorgen Fenech about the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Speaking in the public inquiry into the murder, Theuma confirmed that Cremona, Fenech, and himself met three times to discuss the murder. Cremona is a business partner with Fenech and was a confidante of Theuma. The meetings happened after the murder took place.

“Of course, he knew about the murder. Let me say something that I’ve never let out so far. We had three meetings, once at Portomaso and twice at Zebbug.”

“They tried to calm me down, and we spoke about the murder,” Theuma said.

On Monday, Cremona downplayed his relationship with Fenech, insisting that they only spoke about professional matters.

“I have never spoken to Fenech about this case,” Cremona told the court.

He would later have to alter his statement when he revealed that Fenech had actually sent him a message naming Tony’ Il-Biglee’ Chetcuti as a middleman between former minister Chris Cardona and the Degiorgio brothers, along with a photo of Cardona and Chetcuti together. 

He made no mention of the three secret meetings between the men.

Cremona has been linked to the case for a long time. However, he insists he only played a bit part and would only act as an ear for Theuma.

He did confirm that he was the one to set up Theuma’s meeting with former OPM Security Offical Kenneth Camilleri and was present for two other meetings between them.

Cremona also revealed that a “panicked” former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri called him up trying to contact Fenech, two months before the businessman’s arrest in connection with the assassination.

Who do you think is lying? Comment below

READ NEXT: Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Is The Last Thing Needed To Close Electrogas Chapter, Yorgen Fenech Allegedly Told State Witness

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK