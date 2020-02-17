Major Concerns Over Papal Visit Due To Police Scandal That Left Traffic Section Depleted And Motorcycles Impounded

There are major concerns that Pope Francis’s visit to Malta in May will be seriously impacted by the police scandal that has already depleted much of the traffic section.

Besides the depletion of experienced riders who would be vital in a security operation required for the Papal visit, many of the force’s motorcycles have now been impounded for the ongoing inquiry.

“The situation is a disaster,” one police source told Lovin Malta. “We’ve already issued a call for more riders, but this is a serious security operation, we can’t have kids doing this work. We need people with the most experience possible.”

There are also concerns that as the investigation widens, other sections of the force will be whittled down to their bare bones due to arrests and resignations.

Pope Francis will be coming to Malta on 31st May, also visiting Gozo during his stay.

Forty-one out of fifty traffic police officers have been arrested in connection with a scheme which saw officers make away with tens of thousands of euros by reporting for overtime for work they would not turn up for.

There are also claims officers would collect ‘protection money’ from construction firms and misappropriate fuel.

The issue now threatens to spread to other sections of the police force, with sources already describing a workplace culture of omertà where money reigns supreme.