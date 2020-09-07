Magistrate Orders Complete Blackout On St Julian’s Sheep Shagger Case

A man caught molesting a flock of sheep in St Julian’s has been saved from public embarrassment after the magistrate in the case ordered a complete blackout on any details.

This includes the man’s identity, his lawyers, and what offences he has been charged with. Net News have suggested that the man is of foreign nationality, but this could not be confirmed by the court.

According to a police PR announcing the court sitting, the man was likely charged with animal abuse. However, this could not be confirmed because of the court order.

Malta’s laws do not outright ban or criminalise bestiality, which is when a person has sexual relations with an animal. The Animal Welfare Act does not mention bestiality, while Malta’s Criminal Code only mentions bestiality once, and only in relation to showing indecent material to underage people.

Discussions over Malta’s bestiality laws, or lack thereof, is underway after a St Julian’s farmer revealed that a man had been sneaking into his farm and sleeping with his sheep. The Association for Abandoned Animals has called for bestiality to be criminalised.

Ġiljan Attard, the farmer, had described how he found his flock huddled in a corner, clearly traumatised by something, and terribly scared.

Security footage of the area showed a man entering Attard’s farm enclosure at least three times between 20th July and 14th August, spending at least an hour each time with the flock.

On 25th August, police were called and they found the man hiding in a stack of straw in the pen.

It was suspected that the man could have also been charged with illegally entering private property without permission.

