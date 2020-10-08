Magħtab Residents File Objection Against Incinerator Project The Size Of Valletta

The objection consists of eight points detailing how this development will adversely affect the natural environment, businesses, and the property market.

A group of Magħtab residents has filed an objection against the proposed Magħtab incineration plant project which is set to seize a plot of land the size of Valletta.

“The emissions from this plant will be blown over thousands of households by the prevailing North Westerly winds.”

Apart from this, the residents also noted how the incinerator will adversely impact the Mediterraneo Marine Park and the Splash and Fun water park, both visited by thousands of Maltese nationals and tourists annually.

Earlier today, activists launched an online petition to stop this development from taking place. As of the time of writing, 316 individuals signed the petition.

“It will also devalue all the property in the surrounding area including the multimillion-euro project at the White Rocks Complex,” the residents continued.

Last February, a group of Maltese farmers blocked off an entrance to the Magħtab landfill in protest of such plans, which would see some of their land seized to expand the waste treatment facility.

