Lydia To Robert Before He Travelled To Libya With A Bulletproof Vest: ‘Don’t Forget Your Eight-Year-Old Daughter’

Prime Minister Robert Abela opened up about his recent trip to Libya and the fears and concerns it raised among his family and those around him. “I wasn’t planning on saying this… but I can’t forget my wife telling me as I was leaving: ‘don’t forget you’ve got a little eight-year-old girl. This is not a responsible decision you are taking,'” Abela recounted during an interview with Labour Party-owned media channel ONE. Robert and Lydia Abela have an eight-year-old daughter together, the bubbly and popular Giorgia Mae.

Lydia, Giorgia Mae, and Robert Abela

“These are the circumstances that we were working in to address the migration problem in our country,” Abela said. He spoke about how he needed to carry a bulletproof vest in his luggage when he travelled to the North African country in an attempt to find a solution to the ongoing migration crisis in the Mediterranean that Malta finds itself in. “We went to Libya because we felt it was needed, needed to protect the safety of the Maltese people during a pandemic where we had migrants trying to enter our shores,” Abela said.