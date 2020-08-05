Lydia Abela Presents €8,000 In Donations To Animal Rights NGOs

A total of €8,000 in donations were given to a number of animal rights NGOs in Malta.

The donations, which were given by Lydia Abela, the wife of the Prime Minister, were collected during the first edition of ‘A Night at the Palace’. She also thanked the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra for creating such a “memorable musical event”.

“I am convinced that the funds will be used in the best possible way and where needed most by these NGOs which work wholeheartedly towards a society which cares for animals,” Abela said.