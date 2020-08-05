Lydia Abela Presents €8,000 In Donations To Animal Rights NGOs
A total of €8,000 in donations were given to a number of animal rights NGOs in Malta.
The donations, which were given by Lydia Abela, the wife of the Prime Minister, were collected during the first edition of ‘A Night at the Palace’. She also thanked the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra for creating such a “memorable musical event”.
“I am convinced that the funds will be used in the best possible way and where needed most by these NGOs which work wholeheartedly towards a society which cares for animals,” Abela said.
Abela went on to say that her work will continue to focus on areas which improve the wellbeing of present and future generations, among others through innovative projects for the strengthening of the environment and quality of life.
Animal rights groups, as well as shelters, were hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Back in April, the Animal Welfare Fund has been given a €30,000 boost in an attempt to help stave off the short and long term effects of the pandemic.