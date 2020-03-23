Lovin Malta’s €50,000 Advertising Scheme Oversubscribed In 12 Hours… But Keep Applying Anyway

More than 150 companies have already applied to get €350 worth of free banner advertising as part of a Lovin Malta solidarity scheme launched last night.

This means the €50,000 advertising fund offered by Lovin Malta has already been oversubscribed.

However, businesses who are selling their products or services online – or in the process of doing so – may continue to apply below.

Seeing the overwhelming response and demand from companies currently coming to terms with shifting their business online, Lovin Malta is looking into making more inventory available in the coming days and providing other services that can help with this transition.

Meanwhile, advertising agency Striped Sox has offered free design work for any of these companies which do not yet have banners to be used under this scheme. If your business is also interested in contributing to these solidarity efforts, email chris@lovinmalta.com.