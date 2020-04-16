They’re Back! The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Have Officially Returned And Nominations Are Open NOW
With everyone locked inside, we’re giving you one extra, awesome thing to look forward to while you’re scrolling through Facebook and Instagram, uploading to TikTok and keeping up with the hippest internet trends.
That’s right: the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards are back, baby!
It’s time to get excited because the second edition of Malta’s only social media awards – fully online as the theme deserves, of course – is finally back in full action and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Let’s make good use of everyone’s time indoors; we all need a morale boost right about now, and some of us are even craving a picture with an award to upload to their Instagram.
That’s why we aren’t wasting any time and have decided to open nominations this very second!
So get those quick digital trigger fingers ready to vote in 3, 2, 1…
Head over to our website NOW and start voting for Malta’s next social media kings and queens!
Nominations will stay open until Tuesday, 21st April which means you don’t have much time…
…but wait!
In order to nominate, you need to know what categories are available!
Scroll down and behold the list – can you picture who you’re going to nominate, or are you a future social media star in the making yourself?
Here are all the categories for this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards, and the generous sponsors helping us bring it to your screens:
- Miss Selfridge – Best Fashion Designer/Stylist
- Malta Public Transport – Best Environmental Impact Award
- RE/MAX – Most Inspiring Person
- Prince / Princess – Best Pet
- Table In – Best Eatery
- Time to Eat – Best Chef/Baker
- Blexr – Best Sportsperson
- Manouche – Best Artist/Illustrator
- Browns – Best Musical Act/Video
- Island Talent Agency – Best Instagrammer
- Adore More – Best TV/Radio Host
- Business Labs – Best Influencer
- Mothercare – Best Mummy/Daddy Influencer
- Yellow – Best App/Innovation
- BPC – Best Social Media Cause/Online Community
- MPS – Best Youtuber
- VSQUARED – Best Tik Toker
- Te Fit-Tazza – Best Photographer/Videographer
And of course a massive thank you to our main sponsor for this year’s edition of the awards, Dragonara Online!
We’ve brought back the classic Influencer category amongst many others and we’ve included a few new ones too… because the internet is always changing and Malta has some fresh viral faces this year.
For 2020’s awards, we’ve added the Mummy/Daddy influencer category to the list, along with Best App and best Instagrammer, because there sure are a lot of awesome people to give a shout out to!
Let’s admit it; 2020 hasn’t been anyone’s year so far, but the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards are here to provide you with some much-needed, 21st-century entertainment.
So buckle up and get nominating, because it’s going to be one helluva ride.