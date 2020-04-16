د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

They’re Back! The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Have Officially Returned And Nominations Are Open NOW

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

With everyone locked inside, we’re giving you one extra, awesome thing to look forward to while you’re scrolling through Facebook and Instagram, uploading to TikTok and keeping up with the hippest internet trends.

That’s right: the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards are back, baby!

It’s time to get excited because the second edition of Malta’s only social media awards – fully online as the theme deserves, of course – is finally back in full action and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Let’s make good use of everyone’s time indoors; we all need a morale boost right about now, and some of us are even craving a picture with an award to upload to their Instagram.

That’s why we aren’t wasting any time and have decided to open nominations this very second!

So get those quick digital trigger fingers ready to vote in 3, 2, 1…

Head over to our website NOW and start voting for Malta’s next social media kings and queens!

Nominations will stay open until Tuesday, 21st April which means you don’t have much time…

…but wait!

In order to nominate, you need to know what categories are available!

Scroll down and behold the list – can you picture who you’re going to nominate, or are you a future social media star in the making yourself?

Here are all the categories for this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards, and the generous sponsors helping us bring it to your screens:

And of course a massive thank you to our main sponsor for this year’s edition of the awards, Dragonara Online!

We’ve brought back the classic Influencer category amongst many others and we’ve included a few new ones too… because the internet is always changing and Malta has some fresh viral faces this year.

For 2020’s awards, we’ve added the Mummy/Daddy influencer category to the list, along with Best App and best Instagrammer, because there sure are a lot of awesome people to give a shout out to!

Let’s admit it; 2020 hasn’t been anyone’s year so far, but the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards are here to provide you with some much-needed, 21st-century entertainment.

So buckle up and get nominating, because it’s going to be one helluva ride.

Tag a social media star in the making!

READ NEXT: Prime Minister And Front Liners Break Into Applause During Heartfelt Moment Of Solidarity Outside Paola Clinic

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK