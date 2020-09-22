Lovin Malta Is Looking For Talented Individuals To Join Our Internship Programme
Lovin Malta is looking for the brightest minds to join our team for a summer internship.
If you’re are unemployed or have got some time on your hands and are looking to get some valuable work experience at one of Malta’s leading media houses, then this is the fit for you.
We’re looking for people who possess a wide range of skills and who are eager to use them in a fast-paced environment to better Malta’s media game.
If you’re passionate about content, video, photography, social media, sales or project management then you’ll fit right in.
It doesn’t matter what skill level you’re at. All that matters is that you have the right attitude and desire to give your best…because your best will give right back.
And if you’re the right fit, you might even be offered a full-time position with us. Lovin Malta has a great success rate of interns landing full-time jobs and it’s the perfect way to get your career started.
You won’t just gain valuable experience while interning with us; you’ll be paid too, with the help of the Jobs Plus, training for employment project. When you embark on an internship, you’ll sign up with Jobsplus who will pay you according to a set amount of hours and your eligibility for the program
Paid work experience? I’m in!
Our internship roles are super competitive so it’s best to apply ASAP. We’d love to see what you can offer so head over to our website and apply now using this link.