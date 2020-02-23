د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovin Daily Is Here: New Weekday Morning News Show Launches Tomorrow At 10am

Sometimes, you just don’t have time to catch up on all the news, especially on such a crazy island like Malta.

That’s why we are launching Lovin Daily, your daily go-to news show to keep you up to date with the all the important, fun and quirky stories you’ve missed out on.

Launching tomorrow, Monday 24th, the show will air via Facebook Live on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page at 10am, every day from Monday to Friday.

The hosts of the new show will be covering the biggest stories from the previous day in bite-sized takes, with brief but informed analysis throughout the show, with some incredible and varied hosts throughout the week.

Are you excited for the launch of Malta’s newest news show? We sure are!

Tune in tomorrow at 10am and get ready to consume news in a whole new format, only on Lovin Malta.

