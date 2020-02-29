Lovin Daily Is Here And These Are The Five Biggest Stories We Covered This Week!

This week, Lovin Malta launched its very own daily morning show, which looks to bring you the latest news and opinions on the Maltese islands in bite-sized chunks. Airing every day from Monday to Friday at 10am, each episode has covered the most important news items you need to be following. With five episodes out already, here are some of the biggest stories you might have missed. 1. Maltese Cab Driver Filmed In Viral Valletta Meltdown Speaks Out

A Maltese cab driver who was filmed aggressively berating a badly parked foreign cab driver had spoken publicly about what led him to lose it. “I apologise to the public for going ballistic in the middle of the streets,” Robert* told Lovin Malta, noticeably omitting an apology for the victim of his tirade. The driver was filmed hurling abusive language after a foreign cab driver parked illegally on a double yellow line in a tight Valletta backroad. Unable to pass in his own cab, the situation escalated until Robert had a meltdown, even spitting at the other driver’s car. “So I kept beeping, then he went on the pavement, and I got out of the car and asked him nicely to move – and that’s when he said ‘fuck you I’m not going to move’… and that’s when I lost it,” he explained. 2. Coronavirus Concerns Reach Fever Pitch

Concerns over a strain of the coronavirus, COVID-19, reached a fever pitch in Malta over the last week. There were doomsday-like scenes at Maltese supermarkets with people fearing that the coronavirus could force them to lock themselves up inside. However, despite reaching Italy, there is yet to be a single confirmed case on the islands, with authorities beefing up security measures at entry points into the country. Meanwhile, people have been recommended to self-quarantine if they have returned from the affected areas. 3. Muscat’s Mailshot To Prominent Businessmen And Other Concerns Over Private Emails

Lovin Malta revealed that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had sent out a mailshot to prominent international businessmen linked to Malta, raising questions about whether he is using government data in breach of the law. Muscat has sent out emails using his joseph@josephmuscat.com account to personally thank any person he deems to have contributed to the country, just as rumours swirl that he is pursuing a consultancy job following his forced resignation. His continued use of this email throughout his tenure despite authorities telling him not to do so has long raised eyebrows. He is not the only one who has done so with his chief of staff Keith Schembri, and personal assistant Ray Barbara all using their @josephmuscat.com emails. 4. Labour Party Sacks Key Figures

In a sudden turn of events, Randolph Debattista was sacked as CEO of the Labour Party and replaced by George Azzopardi on direct orders from Prime Minister Robert Abela. The move seems to be the first in a long line of replacements, with Abela rumoured to be promoting those who backed him in his leadership bid. Labour’s youth wing FŻL could soon have a new president after Georvin Bugeja, 23, confirmed his intention to run for the top role, even if Naomi Cachia currently occupies it. Bugeja has gotten the support of Abela in his bid for the role. In other news that day, Lovin Malta revealed that Steward Healthcare, the operator of the concession for three state hospitals, asked for an urgent meeting with government over its failure to cough up some €18 million in due reimbursements, 5. Blackface Debate Erupts Over Otello Production

Debate surrounding the use of blackface erupted in Malta after the cast lead for an upcoming production of Otello decided to use the practice. Maria Pisani of Integra Foundation said that the costuming decision was “out of sync with contemporary debates on racism and representation, and the historical toxic legacy of ‘blackface’ and how it persists. However, Manoel Theatre’s creative director, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, came out swinging against online criticism. People seem to be divided on the issue, with Malta’s Culture Minister Jose Herrera backing their decision to use blackface.