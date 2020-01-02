Love Island Winner Reveals His New Maltese Girlfriend – And Things Already Feel ‘Natural’

Love Island star and former winner Kem Cetinay has revealed his new girlfriend amid growing interest into his love life in Britain – and his new partner is Maltese law student Alexandra Hyzler.

Described as “every inch Kem’s type” by the British press, Alexandra, or Lexi as she’s being called, is his first partner since breaking up with Amber Davies, the partner with whom he famously won Love Island with two and a half years ago.

The British press has been fawning over Kem, who is a TV presenter, and his new “glamorous” law student girlfriend, saying they are “smitten with each other” and that they’ve been seeing each other officially for a few months.

“Kem took his time with dating after Love Island but now he couldn’t be happier. Things couldn’t be better for Kem at the moment,” an insider source told the Daily Mail.

“It was important for Kem not to rush into anything after Love Island, but things felt natural with Lexi.”