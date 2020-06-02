‘Love Is Not Cancelled,’ Malta Pride 2020 Organisers Say As Annual September Celebrations Postponed
Malta Pride 2020 has been cancelled, with a powerful statement from its organisers reminding people why the important annual LGBTQ+ celebrations are so important.
“Love is not cancelled,” the team from Allied Rainbow Communities said today, before saying they’ll be taking the time to “reinvent” themselves, before moving on to make a strong point about inclusion.
“May we reiterate our statement that ‘it is not Pride if it is Racist” and may we add ‘…and Trans exclusionary’,” they said.
“Let us not forget what makes the LGBTQ+ community unique. It is a minority, but it is also intersectional through race, gender, belief, ability and class. We have an important role to free the oppressed and bring about social change in our communities,” they continued.
Their comments come as the world grapples with the murder of George Floyd by an American police officer, and Malta grapples with its own racist demons.
Just yesterday, the Pride organisers spoke about issues of discrimination that the LGBTQ+ community have historically faced, and reminded people not to forget the discrimination others also experience just for being who they are.
“Whilst Malta’s LGBTQ+ community is predominantly white and European, let us recognise our white privilege and let us learn from the discrimination that we have ourselves suffered throughout the years and transform our strength into compassion and solidarity. It is our turn to be allies for a minority which has been suffering for too long,” they said.
“Pride is an occasion to celebrate all diversities with all our intersectionalities. There is no place for hate, only love.”