‘Lord Watch Over Him’: Prayers For Valletta Father-Of-Two Johann Ellul Pour In After Serious Injuries In Bormla Collapse

Johann was left semi-buried under the rubble yesterday after a wall collapsed on a site he was working on. Another man, a 32-year-old from Gambia , died as a result. of the collapse, and Johann’s loved ones are doing their all show their support.

His family, friends and loved ones have taken to social media calling for prayers and support for Johann as he battles his life-threatening injuries including damage to his legs, lower body and even torso.

Valletta father-of-two Johann Ellul has been identified as the man seriously injured in yesterday’s Bormla construction collapse – and the Valletta community is coming out to support him.

“Johann had recently changed jobs after COVID-19 impacted his job with Air Malta. He is such a hard worker, he works so hard to make his daily living, and everything you need he gives you,” a close friend told Lovin Malta today. “When we heard what had happened to him, we were shocked.”

Johann had remained under the rubble as his colleague lay dead near him.

The shock of the accident has rocked Johann and his family’s world, with his two young sons wondering where their father was.

According to his family, Johann was sedated yesterday following the accident, but was woken up today. However, due to the pain he was in, he was put back to sleep.

“It’s lucky that he is alive, but this is not something good,” the family member told Lovin Malta.

Following the collapse, many people have called out the lax enforcement when it comes to the construction industry. However, for Johann’s family members and friends, they just wish things could be safer for workers.

“The most important thing here is that there is clearly more need in construction for enforcement, especially when it comes to safety,” the friend said. “I don’t understand much in construction, but it seems like everyone is just digging away, and I just wish that there was more regulation – good luck to whoever makes money, but we need someone on-site to ensure their safety… all these workers have families at home, waiting for them to return.”

