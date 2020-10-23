Looking For Something Different? Former Maltese Hospital Turns Into Living Space For €170 A Month

“You have a shared kitchen and shared bathroom for every six rooms on each floor. Balkan, Filipinos, Indian, Maltese, Russian, all ethnicities welcome,” the seller said alongside a picture of the potential new home.

The building that housed the former St James Hospital is now being sold as small individual rooms after being converted – and they are going for €170 a month, the seller said in a post on Facebook.

Malta’s property market may be seriously overpriced for many, but one unique proposition in Żabbar may be the solution some people are looking for.

Her post was quickly questioned by some, both due to the fact that a hospital had casually been converted into a home, as well as due to the fact that the woman included a list of accepted ethnicities, before saying “all ethnicities” welcome.

One part sarcastically asked: “any rooms in Mt Carmel Hospital please?”

Clearly, this ticked off the seller, who responded strongly.

“You might find it funny because you have a secure roof over your head, but for people who cannot afford astronomical prices, these are clean private rooms with their own key and some might consider this a godsend,” she said.

The original St James Hospital in Żabbar had moved to the outskirts of Tarxien in 2019, with the Żabbar hospital closing down that year. However, as affordable housing remains a serious problem in Malta, we might start to see more and more of these conversion in the near future.