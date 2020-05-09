Żabbar Man Dies Following Altercation That Led To Police Stun Guns And Doctor’s Injection

Commotion that started in a street in Żabbar, continued inside a private home and involved a Paola Health Centre doctor, police officers and Rapid Intervention Unit officials ended with the death of a 48-year-old man last night.

According to a statement issued by the Malta Police Force earlier today, the incident kicked off at about 7pm last night, when officers were called to Triq Alessio Erardi because of a man reportedly throwing objects off his house’s roof and onto the street below. Calling the man downstairs to speak to him – to which the 48-year-old complied – the officers soon left the scene… only to be called back sometime later.

This time, officials from the Rapid Intervention Unit also joined the police officers, who found the man being aggressive with a Paola Health Centre doctor who had been asked by the family to visit the household and the man.

“The man locked himself in a room on the roof where he didn’t want to go out and was most likely armed,” the Police statement continues.

After a number of hours, the officers were able to convince the man to come down, but he reportedly started being aggressive with the doctor yet again, until he rushed upstairs and ran at a window.

The Rapid Intervention Unit officers were left with no choice but to restrain the man by using a stun gun, with the doctor administering an injection to calm him down.

With the man now unconscious, a team from the ambulance that had also been called onto the scene gave medical assitance to the man, who was eventually sent to Mater Dei at 11pm… four hours after the police were first called to his home. Some time later, the police was informed that the man had died.

A number of experts have been handpicked by Magistrate Dr Yana Micallef Stafrace, who will be heading the inquiry as police investigations and an autopsy are still underway.

Featured Photo: Triq Alessio Erardi, the street (but not the exact location) where the incident took place. Source: Google Maps Street View

