Yoga, Board Games And DVDs: These Are The Official Maltese Government-Approved Activities For Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

No need to worry about boredom – the Maltese government has just launched a website dedicated to all your coronavirus concerns, together with a few tips and tricks to make those two weeks fly faster.

The page also includes frequently asked questions, a fact-checker, dedicated hotline and a page for any COVID-19 related updates.

And in case of children undergoing self-quarantine, the site urges to use of age-appropriate language, maintenance of a daily routine where possible and talking to relatives and friends about the infection to reduce anxiety.

The page urges people to “consider their social responsibility and the importance and seriousness of self-quarantine” amidst the current global outbreak of the virus.

“Think about how you have coped with difficult situations in the past and reassure yourself that you will cope with this situation too. Remember that quarantine won’t last for long,” people are being advised.

Self-quarantine is recommended by the Health Authorities for people who have travelled to or transited through affected areas for 14 days from returning from the affected area. While some people, especially business owners, have complained about these measures, it’s kind of oddly reassuring to know that the country’s leadership is thinking about your bored self stuck at home on the couch.

