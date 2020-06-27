Xlendi Construction Works Stopped Due To Extremely Precarious Conditions On Site

The Occupational Health and Safety Officer said they investigated the site before 7am this morning but found it closed from both ends with no work being carried out.

Works on a construction site in Xlendi have been ordered to stop after people were found working in shockingly precarious conditions.

However, they took note of the project supervisor and client’s name and pledged to contact them to issue an immediate stop order, which means that no further work can be carried out on the site until remedial safety measures are taken.

The OHSA also promised to keep an eye on the site in question.

Lovin Malta yesterday published a video showing workers on the upper floors of the construction site placing a plank of wood between two exposed ledges to pass between them.

One worker can even be seen pushing a wheelbarrow across the wooden plank.

While no accidents were reported on this site, the video shows just how dangerous working in the construction industry can be.

Anyone who would like to report any unsafe working practices can do so by phoning OHSA’s 24/7 number 99496786.