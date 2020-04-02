‘Wrong Apartment’: Man Tries To Break Into Msida Home Before Telling Owner He Thought It Was His

A woman living in an apartment in Msida had the fright of her life after she heard someone trying to open her door late one night.

“Just after finishing a video call with friends of mine in South Africa I heard a strange noise coming from my door. Bear in mind that I live on the top floor for a reason, so that people won’t disturb me,” Rachel Smith* told Lovin Malta.

After listening to the noise for a few more moments, she realised someone was trying to open her door using a key.

“It took me a few seconds to respond… but then I ran to the door,” she said. “I was frightened to go out as our hallway is pitch dark when the lights are off, so I shouted ‘who is there? Who is there?'”

“The voice of a foreign man replied ‘wrong apartment!’ and he ran off.”

Rachel called the police, who she said arrived within minutes – and soon enough, her neighbour was saying she had experienced similar things.

“After explaining the situation to the police, my neighbour, who is Maltese, came out of her apartment saying that this is not the first time that this has happened,” Smith said.

“And how do you not know on what floor you live on?”

Smith has been left shaken by the experience, saying she left South Africa to come and live in Malta “to be safe”, but instead feels scared on her own home.

“I would have been a victim of what could have been an honest mistake… or a thief that took a chance, and it was frightening indeed,” she said. “I can now understand as to why Maltese are saying: ‘Malta is not as safe as it used to be’.”

She spoke to the owner of the apartments, who assured her that the previous owners of the apartment had since left the island. However, the main door to their building remains lockless, making it easier for people to enter their block.

“Thank God I was home, I can’t imagine what could have happened should I have not been home that day. I strongly urge people to be vigilant and cautious.”

*Names have been changed for their protection.

