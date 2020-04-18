With Reports Of Thefts From Vehicles Pouring In, Malta Police Force Shares Preventive Tips

A (presumably increased) number of reported cases of thefts from vehicles in different locations around the islands has led to the Malta Police Force publishing a number of tips to help citizens prevent the crime earlier today.

“Reducing the opportunity for criminals is the key to crime prevention,” the official Facebook page states, going on to list down some dos and donts “in order to try and reduce the chance of becoming victims of crime.”

Here they are below:

1. Do not leave keys in the ignition when leaving the care, even if for a very short time.

2. Do not leave items such as bags, personal documents, clothes etc visible in the vehicle.

3. Lock all doors and windows when you leave your vehicle.

4. Do not leave any electronic equipment visible.

5. Do not leave removable parts under seats or in glove compartments.

6. Install a security hook or a car alarm as deterrents.

The Malta Police Force went on to notify people that, should a vehicle be stolen, they must immediately report it to 119 or at the nearest Police Station.

“In case of theft from a motor vehicle, please preserve any evidence that can assist the police with their investigation,” the post finished.