د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

With Reports Of Thefts From Vehicles Pouring In, Malta Police Force Shares Preventive Tips

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A (presumably increased) number of reported cases of thefts from vehicles in different locations around the islands has led to the Malta Police Force publishing a number of tips to help citizens prevent the crime earlier today.

“Reducing the opportunity for criminals is the key to crime prevention,” the official Facebook page states, going on to list down some dos and donts “in order to try and reduce the chance of becoming victims of crime.”

Here they are below:

1. Do not leave keys in the ignition when leaving the care, even if for a very short time.

2. Do not leave items such as bags, personal documents, clothes etc visible in the vehicle.

3. Lock all doors and windows when you leave your vehicle.

4. Do not leave any electronic equipment visible.

5. Do not leave removable parts under seats or in glove compartments.

6. Install a security hook or a car alarm as deterrents.

The Malta Police Force went on to notify people that, should a vehicle be stolen, they must immediately report it to 119 or at the nearest Police Station.

“In case of theft from a motor vehicle, please preserve any evidence that can assist the police with their investigation,” the post finished.

With the country on a quasi-lockdown for over a month now, there has been a string of crimes being reported, from petty crimes like muggings on delivery drivers to even murders.

At the same time, the Malta Police Force is also embarking on daily patrols all around the island to make sure new regulations – such as no congregating of more than three people and no opening of non-essential shops – are adhered to.

What do you make of this latest announcement? Let us know in the comments and tag someone who needs to read this.

READ NEXT: Those Shoes You Stole Can Give You COVID-19! Bormla Healthcare Worker Warns Sneaker Thieves

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK