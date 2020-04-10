‘What Barefaced Egoism’: Mater Dei’s Chief Nursing Officer Calls Out People For Going To The Beach And Countryside

د . إAEDSRر . س

Photo left: The parking area at Riviera Beach today, Photo right: Paul Buttigieg  

Mater Dei’s chief nursing officer has strongly criticised people who soaked up the sun at the beach and countryside today instead of staying at home.

“Today is Good Friday and instead of going on processions with statues, we went on procession to the beach and the countryside to soak up the sunshine,” Paul Buttigieg wrote.

“Meanwhile, here we are at hospital trying to encourage and assist nurses who, with so much dedication but also fear of getting infected and infecting their families, are curing patients, regardless of their conditions.”

“What barefaced egoism, you’ve sickened everyone now. We don’t need your claps, your food and your music. All we’re asking from you is to obey the health authorities and stay at home.”

“We’re in a very delicate moment and the number of sick patients is on the rise. Have some self-respect and some respect to those who sacrifice their lives every minute of every day and stay inside. Let’s see what will happen tomorrow and Sunday. Can the police and army conduct more surveillance?”

