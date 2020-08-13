WATCH: Turtle Caught In Plastic Waste Saved By Maltese Boaters

د . إAEDSRر . س

After seeing a turtle trying to swim with a plastic bottle stuck to its flipper, nearby Maltese people took the initiative and helped free the turtle, releasing it back into its natural habitat.

In a video published on Facebook, a turtle is seen struggling to swim, with a piece of rope tied to a plastic bottle tied around its flipper. 

With the turtle clearly in need of help, the Maltese family quicky jumped into action.

The boat approached the turtle slowly, before they grabbed the turtle and used a knife to cut the rope binding it.

Towards the end of the video, the turtle is seen swimming much faster, even giving a big splash with his flipper.

The person who originally uploaded the video told Lovin Malta that it always feels good to help others – and it’s just great to see some Maltese people helping animals in need, wherever they are.

