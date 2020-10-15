WATCH: Three Billboards In Malta – Activists Return To The Streets Ahead Of Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Anniversary

A trio of red billboards have been put up in Malta’s streets ahead of the three-year anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination tomorrow.

In a series of videos livestreamed to Facebook by Occupy Justice, the billboards – with the messages A Country Robbed, A Journalist Killed and No Prosecutions and all followed by No Justice – can be seen being put up, with at least one of them located in Triq ta’ Żejfa, Mosta.

The action is a callback to a similar move by Occupy Justice back in February 2018, when the group was inspired by the Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri as a direct message to then-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

“Three Billboards For The Prime Minister – The Return is a reminder to the current Prime Minister Robert Abela and his entire government that the present government is evidently an accomplice of the previous one,” Occupy Justice said in a statement issued shortly after tonight’s action.