WATCH: Proposed Metro Link To Gozo ‘Not A Viable Alternative’ To Tunnel Plans, Says Ian Borg

Transport Minister Ian Borg said that connecting Malta to Gozo via a metro system, as opposed to the tunnel plans currently in place, is not a “viable alternative” to the Government’s own proposals.

This comes after local architect Konrad Xuereb proposed a fully-fledged metro system for the Maltese island last year, in a bid to provide a long-term solution for Malta’s perennial traffic problems.

The Transport Minister said his predecessor Joe Mizzi and Transport Malta asked international engineering company Arup to study the proposed metro system. The company allegedly said that for a metro system linking Malta to Gozo to be viable, the sister island would need to have a population of at least 150,000, whereas it currently stands at just under 40,000.

Given the fact that increasing Gozo’s population so significantly would result in developing the island further, Borg said “that would not be the Gozo we’d want to see”, making Konrad Xuereb’s proposed system “not a viable alternative to the Government’s proposal.”