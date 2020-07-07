WATCH: ‘Our Government Was In Bed With These Foreigners’ – Adrian Delia Slams Vitals Deal Following Fresh Findings

Now more than ever, Prime Minister Robert Abela has a vital decision to make between this country and its criminals, PN and Opposition Leader Adrian Delia said following fresh revelations published by the National Audit Office.

“We now have even more proof that the Vitals deal’s dirt was premidated, and it was but a scandalous deal for a chosen few to benefit from it,” Delia said in a live press statement published just after NET TV’s 6pm news bulletin.

Earlier this afternoon, the National Audit Office issued a damning indictment of the Maltese government’s controversial concession of three state hospitals to Vitals Global Healtchare, indicating possible collusion between the parties.

“This government stole from the Maltese population. Our government was in bed with these foreigners from the very beginning.”

“Today, the Auditor General has agreed with what the Opposition has been saying for a long time,” Delia continued, saying he has been personally fighting “to give these three hospitals back to the Maltese people” since February 2018.

“The government added more risk onto the shoulders of Maltese and Gozitan taxpayers. Every day, they’re making you pay a quarter of a million Euros for corruption. Think of all the people we could be helping instead.”