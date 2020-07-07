WATCH: ‘Our Government Was In Bed With These Foreigners’ – Adrian Delia Slams Vitals Deal Following Fresh Findings
Now more than ever, Prime Minister Robert Abela has a vital decision to make between this country and its criminals, PN and Opposition Leader Adrian Delia said following fresh revelations published by the National Audit Office.
“We now have even more proof that the Vitals deal’s dirt was premidated, and it was but a scandalous deal for a chosen few to benefit from it,” Delia said in a live press statement published just after NET TV’s 6pm news bulletin.
Earlier this afternoon, the National Audit Office issued a damning indictment of the Maltese government’s controversial concession of three state hospitals to Vitals Global Healtchare, indicating possible collusion between the parties.
“This government stole from the Maltese population. Our government was in bed with these foreigners from the very beginning.”
“Today, the Auditor General has agreed with what the Opposition has been saying for a long time,” Delia continued, saying he has been personally fighting “to give these three hospitals back to the Maltese people” since February 2018.
“The government added more risk onto the shoulders of Maltese and Gozitan taxpayers. Every day, they’re making you pay a quarter of a million Euros for corruption. Think of all the people we could be helping instead.”
But beyond slamming the controversial deal, Delia went on to say all these revelations “need to bring with them consequences and repurcussions”.
“(Finance) Minister Scicluna did not say anything,” Delia went on. “He did not do anything, even when he knew that the taxes we were giving him were not being administered in the way they should’ve been.”
“Joseph Muscat might not prime minister anymore, but he needs to be held accountable for this,” Delia added.
“But above everything, the people are now concerned about what Prime Minister Abela will do; will he choose the country, or the criminals?”
“I now expect the government to instantly recind this deal, a deal which was dirty from even before its birth,” Delia went on.
Finally, Delia addressed some of the claims and allegations lodged his way in recent days, saying any attacks would only backfire.
“In an illegal way, they passed on information to try and intimidate and shut up the people fighting against corruption,” he said.
“But if there’s anyone in this country who thinks they can scare the leader of the Opposition with intimidation, they’re very wrong. The more they try to scare me, the harder ill fight.”
It’s been a particularly turbulent couple of days for the PN leader, with renewed calls for him to step down set to come to a head during a parliamentary group meeting tonight.