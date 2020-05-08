WATCH: Maltese Hair Salon Reveals How Haircuts Will Look Like Once It Reopens

MK Hairdressing, a salon in San Ġwann, has published a video showing what the process of getting a haircut will look like once they’re allowed to open their doors.

If all goes well, hairdressers in Malta are expected to reopen by the end of the month, but it’s unlikely to be business as usual.

Clients will have to wear a mask, wash their hands with hand sanitiser, wear overshoes provided by the salon and get their temperature checked before they can enter.

Dividers will separate sinks to prevent direct contact between different clients and water droplets spreading through the salon. Clients will wear a disposable towel while getting their hair washed so as to avoid direct contact between their neck and the sink.

When getting a haircut, dividers between stations will again ensure social distancing is maintained between different clients. Hand sanitisers will be installed at every station for clients to make use of in case they sneeze or cough while getting a haircut. Hairdressers will wear gloves throughout.

Payments will only be accepted via card, Revolut or cash but with no change provided.

