WATCH: Malta’s Newest Road Project Is A 220-Metre Flyover And Underpass To Replace Luqa Roundabout

Malta’s newest road project has just been unveiled, and it’s a multi-level junction just down the road from the airport.

Infrastucture Malta unveiled the plans for what it’s dubbed the Luqa Junction Project earlier this morning, showing what will happen to the existing roundabout connecting Qormi, Marsa, Luqa and Gudja in a number of video clips and photomontages.

One of the major routes to and from the airport, the roundabout will make way for a a 220-metre flyover connecting Qormi and Luqa to Gudja and Kirkop.

Meanwhile, a 60-metre long, 5.5-metre deep underpass connecting the Qormi and Marsa directions will flow right under the flyover and the current roundabout.

Beyond this, dedicated lanes to and from each direction will “open up direct, uninterrupted links between three arterial roads, including San Tumas Road towards Qormi, Il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa Road from Santa Luċija and Marsa, and L-Avjazzjoni Avenue, which leads to Gudja, Birċebbuġa, the Kirkop Tunnels, the Airport and the Freeport”, Infrastructure Malta elaborated.

“The project will also see the transformation of the vast area currently occupied by the large roundabout into approximately 5,900 metres squared of open spaces, most of which will become public recreational areas landscaped with footpaths, trees and monumental artworks, with easy pedestrian access from the centre of Luqa,” a IM statement reads. “Luqa Junction Project also incorporates a new segregated cycling and pedestrian path along part of Il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa Road, which will be adjoined to existing cycle lanes and footpaths in L-Avjazzjoni Avenue.”