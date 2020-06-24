WATCH: Malta’s National Security Minister Denies Knowing Who Owns Secret Company Macbridge
National Security Minister Byron Camilleri has denied knowing who owns Macbridge, a secret Dubai company linked to Konrad Mizzi’s and Keith Schembri’s infamous Panama companies.
“I have no means of knowing who the owner is,” Camilleri told Lovin Malta. “I am not privy to the investigations taking place – I have no information about them, and I shouldn’t have information about them. That is the the police force’s job”.
Nationalist MP and Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi recently claimed that Malta’s cabinet was made aware of who owns Macbridge during a meeting on 28th November 2019, held to discuss a potential pardon for Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.
“All this talk in the Sunday papers that Abela did this and that because now he knows this and that, irritates me,” Azzopardi said. “Do those who are writing these articles know that in a cabinet meeting on 28th November 2019, Abela and his colleagues found out (if they didn’t know before) what (and I am going to mention only one fact) McBridge means and who’s behind it (the other secret company like 17 Black)?”
Despite only being appointed National Security Minister on 15th January 2020, Camilleri was present during the cabinet meeting in 2019 as the government whip.
Macbridge, a Dubai-based company, was listed by financial services firm Nexia BT as a target client of Mizzi’s and Schembri’s Panama companies. Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black, also based in Dubai, was the other target client.
A report by the FIAU found that 17 Black had received at least three payments – one of €161,000 from Maltese local agent for the tanker supplying gas to the LNG power station and two separate payments amounting to €1.1 million from Baratzada through ABLV Bank.
Recently it was revealed that 17 Black was also used so Fenech could pocket millions through Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm, a scandal which prompted the Labour Party to overwhelmingly vote Mizzi out last night.