WATCH: Malta’s National Security Minister Denies Knowing Who Owns Secret Company Macbridge

“I have no means of knowing who the owner is,” Camilleri told Lovin Malta. “I am not privy to the investigations taking place – I have no information about them, and I shouldn’t have information about them. That is the the police force’s job”.

Nationalist MP and Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi recently claimed that Malta’s cabinet was made aware of who owns Macbridge during a meeting on 28th November 2019, held to discuss a potential pardon for Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

“All this talk in the Sunday papers that Abela did this and that because now he knows this and that, irritates me,” Azzopardi said. “Do those who are writing these articles know that in a cabinet meeting on 28th November 2019, Abela and his colleagues found out (if they didn’t know before) what (and I am going to mention only one fact) McBridge means and who’s behind it (the other secret company like 17 Black)?”