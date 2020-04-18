WATCH: Helicopter Rescue Operation Launched After Man Falls Near Għajn Tuffieħa

Additional Reporting by Sam Vassallo

A helicopter rescue operation to rescue a man who fell by the clay cliffs between Għajn Tuffieħa and Ġnejna has just taken place, Lovin Malta is informed.

The rescue operation went down at 3:44pm after the man fell between the two popular sandy beaches earlier today.

Members of the Civil Protection Department, along with an ambulance and the AFM, were on scene, but the man’s condition is as yet not known.

This is a developing story.

What do you make of this?