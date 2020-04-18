د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Helicopter Rescue Operation Launched After Man Falls Near Għajn Tuffieħa

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Additional Reporting by Sam Vassallo

A helicopter rescue operation to rescue a man who fell by the clay cliffs between Għajn Tuffieħa and Ġnejna has just taken place, Lovin Malta is informed.

The rescue operation went down at 3:44pm after the man fell between the two popular sandy beaches earlier today.

Members of the Civil Protection Department, along with an ambulance and the AFM, were on scene, but the man’s condition is as yet not known.

This is a developing story.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: WATCH: Civil Protection Services Rush To Gżira As Apartment Fire Breaks Out

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK