WATCH: Ħaż-Żebbuġ Band Clubs Take St Philip Of Agira Anthems Online As They Celebrate Festa From Home

Malta’s public festas might have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, but one Maltese locality is taking their celebrations online – and it involves a whole lot of live music.

Today is 12th of May, which to anyone with ties to Ħaż-Żebbuġ will know as the Liturgical Feast of St Philip of Agira, the patron saint of Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

However, instead of the typical public celebrations, two Ħaż-Żebbuġ band clubs shared their different takes on the classic popular anthem of St Philip.

Għaqda Każin Banda San Filep uploaded a special rendition of the anthem that saw a number of festa enthusiasts singing a line each of the anthem.

“We present to you a surprise on this special day – a project that took many hours,” the band club said alongside the video.