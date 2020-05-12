WATCH: Ħaż-Żebbuġ Band Clubs Take St Philip Of Agira Anthems Online As They Celebrate Festa From Home
Malta’s public festas might have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, but one Maltese locality is taking their celebrations online – and it involves a whole lot of live music.
Today is 12th of May, which to anyone with ties to Ħaż-Żebbuġ will know as the Liturgical Feast of St Philip of Agira, the patron saint of Ħaż-Żebbuġ.
However, instead of the typical public celebrations, two Ħaż-Żebbuġ band clubs shared their different takes on the classic popular anthem of St Philip.
Għaqda Każin Banda San Filep uploaded a special rendition of the anthem that saw a number of festa enthusiasts singing a line each of the anthem.
“We present to you a surprise on this special day – a project that took many hours,” the band club said alongside the video.
Innu Popolari ta' San Filep – Miż-Żebbuġin! ????
Sebħet ġurnata oħra… tal-lum speċjali. Sebaħ☀️ jum il-Festa Liturġika. Jum San Filep. ???? Dis-sena b' differenza – iżda xogħolna ma waqafx. Nippreżentawlkom sorpriża f' dan il-jum tant speċjali???? – proġett li ħa ħafna sigħat. Imtella' b'xi membri tal-każin li jġib isem il-patrun.⭐Nippreżentawlkom l-Innu Popolari ta' San Filep kantat mil-membri tagħna!Awguri f' dan il-jum – Viva r-Rebbieħ t' Aġġira.✝️
Posted by Għaqda Każin Banda San Filep (Omm Il-Baned Maltin) on Monday, May 11, 2020
The 12th May Band And Social Club uploaded another special version featuring a live maestro and musicians recreating the tune to the anthem.
They even teamed up with the Filarmonica Città di Agira in Sicily for a very unique take on the classic anthem.
L-Innu popolari ta' San Filep jindaqq mill-Banda 12th May u l-Filarmonica Citta' di Agira
L-Innu popolari San Filep ta’ Aġġira, mużika ta’ Giuseppe Caruana, b’versi tal-Poeta Nazzjonali ta’ Malta Dun Karm Psaila, jindaqq fl-istess ħin mill-Banda 12th May u l-Filarmonica Città di Agira. Din hija kollaborazzjoni interessanti bejn l-aħwa li tirrifletti sentimenti ta’ ħbiberija, imħabba, kuraġġ u tama f’dan iż-żmien ta’ festa … festa li ser niċċelebraw fi żmien pjuttost diffiċli. San Filep iħarisna. L’Inno Popolare San Filep ta’ Aġġira, musica di Giuseppe Caruana, con versi del Poeta Nazionale di Malta Dun Karm Psaila, eseguito contemporaneamente dalla Banda 12 Maggio e la Filarmonica Città di Agira. Questa e’ una collaborazione interessante tra i fratelli che dimostra sentimenti di amicizia, amore, coraggio e speranza in questo tempo di festa … una festa che celebreremo in giorni piuttosto difficili. Che San Filippo ci protegga.
Posted by 12th May Band & Social Club on Monday, May 11, 2020
The anthem has powerful lyrics written by Maltese poet Dun Karm Psaila.
And it remains beloved around Malta, and especially in Ħaż-Żebbuġ, as a song dedicated to courage, faith, and friendship – something that’s very important in Malta during these challenging times.