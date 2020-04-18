د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Civil Protection Services Rush To Gżira As Apartment Fire Breaks Out

UPDATE: It is now being reported that one person is currently trapped on the roof of the burning building which was otherwise empty.

Fight engulfed an apartment in Gżira’s Triq San Albert today, as members of the Civil Protection Department rushed on scene to put it out.

The incident happened at about 11:30am, when a fire was reported in one of the residences. No injuries have been reported so far, with residents of the area capturing the scenes as the CPD descended onto the street of the billowing smoke.

“An operation is currently ongoing to put out the fires in one of the apartments,” Gżira local councillor told Facebook just before noon.” “I’d like to thank the CPD for their work and urge people to avoid the area as the road is currently closed.”

This is a developing story.

