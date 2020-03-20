Want A Super Surreal Sight? Check Out Malta’s Live Traffic Updates On Google Maps

Green might’ve weirdly – and finally – dominated Malta’s Air Quality Index in the past couple of days, but it wasn’t the only place where it featured prominently.

In a surreal turn of events only possible thanks to nationwide quarantining, closures and remote working, the islands’ streets have been eerily quiet and congestion-free in the past couple of days.

But how quiet, we hear you ask from the comfort of your homes?

Well, a quick check on Google Maps will result in a sight I’m sure no one reading this has ever seen before.

For what feels like the first time ever, every road on Google Maps is showing up as free-flowing, traffic-less Green… and it was the same during the morning’s usual rush hours, too