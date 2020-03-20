Want A Super Surreal Sight? Check Out Malta’s Live Traffic Updates On Google Maps
Green might’ve weirdly – and finally – dominated Malta’s Air Quality Index in the past couple of days, but it wasn’t the only place where it featured prominently.
In a surreal turn of events only possible thanks to nationwide quarantining, closures and remote working, the islands’ streets have been eerily quiet and congestion-free in the past couple of days.
But how quiet, we hear you ask from the comfort of your homes?
Well, a quick check on Google Maps will result in a sight I’m sure no one reading this has ever seen before.
For what feels like the first time ever, every road on Google Maps is showing up as free-flowing, traffic-less Green… and it was the same during the morning’s usual rush hours, too
Msida Skatepark? Kappara Junction? Marsa main road? Birkirkara’s Valley Road? The Mosta pjazza? Every single town centre? Green, green, green and green.
Long considered the clichéd butt of jokes in Malta, traffic jams look to temporarily be a thing of the past as most of the country continues to work from home and try to enforce as much social distancing as possible.
Indeed, the only small parts of roads around the island that still came up as orange or red are most likely closed because of ongoing works or construction in or around them, as those have yet to cease.
I never thought I’d say this, but I’m actually missing being outdoors and driving to work… and yes, that includes being stuck in traffic and feeling “normal”.
And sure, you can all go ahead and call me crazy, but it looks like at least 10% of the thousands of people who answered Lovin Malta’s poll yesterday agree with me. So there.