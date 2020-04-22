‘Very Important’ Plea For 40 Bags Of Blood Made By Mater Dei Hospital As More People Remain Indoors

“This morning, we were given a request for 40 bags of O Positive blood by Mater Dei Hospital,” Malta’s National Blood Transfusion Service have said in a Facebook post they dubbed “a very important message”.

As more and more people continue to remain indoors, a reduction in blood donations must have been noted, with this latest request for blood however proving that people still require treatment and transfusions amidst the Coronavirus-induced chaos.

“At this point in time when one must find a dilemma about whether they should leave the house to donate blood or not, one should feel confident about doing so, because the National Blood Transfusion Service is taking all the necessary measures to make sure both the donors and the assisting professionals are adequately protected,” the post clarified.

“Thanks on behalf of everyone waiting for a blood transfusion,” the post ended, urging people to take care of each other.