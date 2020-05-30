USA Shouts Out Malta For Massive Seizure Of $1.1 Billion, ‘Russian-Printed Counterfeit Libyan Currency’

Over a billion dollars of counterfeit Libyan currency printed by a Russian-state owned company was seized by Malta this week… leading to the United States extending a shout-out to the island’s government.

“The United States commends the Government of the Republic of Malta’s announcement May 26 of its seizure of $1.1 billion of counterfeit Libyan currency printed by Joint Stock Company Goznak—a Russian state-owned company—and ordered by an illegitimate parallel entity,” the US State Department said in a statement issued on Friday.

The Department of State, which is responsible for carrying out US foreign policy and international relations, went on to comment on the worrying influx of “counterfeit, Russian-printed Libyan currency”, saying this has “exacerbated Libya’s economic challenges”.

“The United States remains committed to working with the United Nations and international partners to deter illicit activities that undermine Libya’s sovereignty and stability, and are inconsistent with internationally-recognized sanctions regimes,” the statement finishes. “ This incident once again highlights the need for Russia to cease its malign and destabilizing actions in Libya.”

What do you make of this?